Hezbollah source says local chief among four killed in south Lebanon

Hezbollah said on Thursday (Jan 5) that a local leader among four fighters was killed overnight in southern Lebanon, in alleged Israeli strikes on the border town of Naqura.

The news agency AFP reported that a source close to the militant group said that the deaths included a local Hezbollah leader.

This comes after a strike on Beirut this week that killed a senior Hamas leader, which raised exiting tensions in the West Asia region due to the war in the Gaza Strip.

With provoding details, a statement by Hezbollah read that the four fighters had been killed "on the road to Jerusalem" - it is a phrase which they use to announce deaths of its members due to Israeli fire since the Israel-Hamas fighting started on October 7.

Meanwhile, a source close to Hezbollah told AFP that the four were killed in Naqura near the Israeli border, adding that one of them was the movement's local leader.

As reported by Lebanon's official National News Agency, Israeli aircraft "carried out raids on the centre of Naqura, which destroyed a home and damaged surrounding houses".

Since the war started, Hezbollah has exchanged fire almost every day with Israeli forces.

Watch: Iran blames US & Israel's role in twin blast, vows harsh response × Video shows strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Lebanese group on Wednesday announced the deaths of five other fighters in southern Lebanon.

A video released by Israel on Wednesday was said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese town of Yaroun, including a "terrorist squad," an army spokesperson announcement said, further adding that several launches from Lebanon into Israel were identified, crossing into Israel and landing in open areas.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.