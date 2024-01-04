US: Active shooter situation in Perry High School in Iowa

Police in the United States have confirmed that an Iowa school is currently in the midst of an active shooter situation. The incident is unfolding on the very first day at the Perry High School after winter break.

As per reports in the US media, first reports of the shooting were received around 7:40 am local time. NBC News has reported that most of the students have been evacuated but more details are awaited.

The Perry High School is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, the capital city of Iowa State. The school is part of Perry Community District which, according to its website serves around 1785 students.

According to reports in the local media, police and state troopers are at the scene and are searching for the shooter.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter was a man or a woman and whether was a student of the school or not.

News reports are saying 'victims' of the shooting are being rushed to hospital without specifying the number.

Des Moines Register, a local news outlet has said that there may be a few injuries and few 'victims' but there is no clarity as to the exact number.

The report has quoted a parent who said his son told him that principal of the school has been shot.

The outlet said that school has told its staff to go home.

"Do not return to the building. More information will be available later," said a text message sent on districtwide communications system.

The Perry Community School District has cancelled classes that were scheduled to take place on Friday.

Other schools in the area are either locking their buildings for safety of the students and staff inside or are asking students to go home with their parents.