Took steps to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine process without shortcuts: German firm BioNTech

After the UK government approved the Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, German firm BioNTech said it has taken steps to accelerate the process together with authorities without shortcuts.

BioNTech said the first supply in the UK is expected within days based on existing supply agreement. The company said it will be the marketing and authorization holder in the UK, US, EU and certain other countries with Pfizer which will market and distribute BNT162b2 in most countries.

BioNTech said the formal conditional marketing authorization application was submitted following the rolling review with the European Medicines Agency(EMA).

"We received the world’s first authorization of a COVID19 vaccine, with MHRA granting emergency use authorization in the UK," the company had said earlier.

Amid the euphoria over the vaccine, PM Johnson said: "It's fantastic, the vaccine will begin to be made available across the UK from next week. It's the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again."

Pfizer had announced its vaccine in early November with stage III clinical trial results.

"This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK," BioNTech CEO Bourla said.

"As we anticipate further authorisations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world," Bourla added.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to meet on December 10 to discuss emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with the European Medicines Agency set to give emergency approval for the vaccine by December 29.