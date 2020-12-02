Covid vaccines may be targetted by criminals, warns Interpol

Just as the UK became the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use, Interpol on Wednesday had a grim warning. The Interpol global police co-ordination agency warned that organised criminal networks could be targeting COVID-19 vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots.

Interpol said that it had issued a global alert to law enforcement across 194 member countries. It has warned them to prepare for organised crime networks to target coronavirus vaccines, both physically and online.

"As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains. Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives," said Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock.

