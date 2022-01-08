To provide comfort, US President visits wildfire-ravaged Colorado

With an aim to provide comfort, US President Joe Biden visited Colorado after wildfire ravaged some parts of the state.

The president, who offered hugs and humour, surveyed the damage along with his wife, Jill.

The residents of the state have to rebuild homes and businesses, which were destroyed last week in a rare wind-whipped, winter fire.

The wildfire had burned through heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Around 35,000 people were forced to leave their homes. One victim has been identified on Friday, while one person is still missing.

Biden, who arrived in the Harper Lake neighbourhood of Louisville on Friday afternoon, passed the burned remnants of several homes next to damaged structures, which were still standing.

The leader also met residents and local officials, who were overseeing the response operation.

Biden, before heading to the White House, described the situation as 'god-awful'.

Around 1,100 buildings have been destroyed. It seems to have also caused a loss of USD 513 million.

The cause of the fire is, however, still under investigation.

The state, federal and local agencies and non-profits are offering housing assistance, food, stipends, counselling and other aid to residents.

(With inputs from agencies)