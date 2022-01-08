US officials release footage where man bursts into flames on being tased by police after using sanitizer

New York State Attorney General’s Office on Friday has released videos of an incident where a man had burst into flames on being tased by a police officer just after he used hand sanitizer.

In the bizarre incident, the man had died in a hospital around six weeks later, as per New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On October 30, 29-year-old Jason Jones allegedly stormed into a police station. He seems to have kicked off an argument with officers in the lobby, said authorities.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has made public some previously unreleased videos of the incident. It shows the Catskill man, who appears to pace around the lobby aggressively and confronting officers, to pour the hand sanitizer on his upper body just moments before being tased.

Although there is no audio, the videos show that Jones was trying to open a secured door. He was trying to throw his things and getting undressed.

The whole incident was captured on station’s surveillance cameras.

A division of the state AG’s office, the Office of Special Investigations is looking into the incident.

Generally, cops are warned to not use stun gun on suspects, who are either wet or standing in water.

The victim had been lodged in the burn unit at State University of New York Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse. The autopsy will reveal the official cause of death and how much role did the taser played in it.

