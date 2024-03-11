Tiny sea creatures could help unravel flight MH370’s mysterious disappearance. Here’s how

The mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 continues to baffle the aviation world, making it one of the most perplexing incidents in history. Departing from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing on March 8, 2014, the aircraft vanished from radar screens, carrying 239 passengers and crew members. Despite extensive multinational efforts spanning a decade, involving the scanning of a vast 46,300 square mile area, the aircraft remains missing.

Recent developments have thrust tiny sea creatures, known as barnacles, into the spotlight of scientific inquiry, offering a potential breakthrough in the search for MH370's wreckage.

These barnacles were discovered clinging to the initial piece of debris conclusively linked to MH370—a flaperon bearing the distinctive marking "657 BB," which washed ashore on Reunion Island, situated off the coast of Africa, a year following the event.

Barnacles have earlier also helped researchers in tracking "ghost nets" posing threats to marine life to locating missing vessels.

Understanding flaperons

The flaperon, an important component of an aircraft's wing, serves a crucial role in flight dynamics. Positioned along the wing's trailing edge, these metal flaps are observable from the cabin windows, adjusting position during flight manoeuvres.

While satellites and radar technologies have extensively surveyed suspected crash zones, the precise location of the plane has remained a mystery. Scientists now posit that barnacles could provide invaluable insights into solving this mystery. These small creatures offer a unique biological record akin to the growth rings found in trees.

Researchers speculate that by deciphering this information, it may be feasible to retrace the barnacles' trajectory along the flaperon, potentially leading investigators to the crash site.

David Griffin, leading a team of Australian government scientists tasked with resolving the MH370 case, expressed surprise at the newfound significance of barnacles in the investigation. "We stumbled upon something that gave much more certainty about the whereabouts of the plane than we anticipated," he told Metro News.

