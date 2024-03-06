MH370 mystery: US-based company hopes to find flight final resting place

An American company has claimed that it has scientific evidence of the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370's final resting place, the Independent reported.

Flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while flying over the South China Sea, becoming one of Malaysia's deadliest aviation incidents.

The aircraft, which was headed from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members and all on board were presumed dead.

A few bits of debris washed up on an island in the Indian Ocean, but besides that, the authorities did not find any trace of the wreck.

Relatives of passengers even called for a new search ten years after the tragic incident as they spoke of grief and the struggle to find closure.

In the latest development, a Texas-based company, Ocean Infinity, announced a proposal for a new search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed.

The company has already submitted the proposal to the Malaysian government, proposing a "no-cure, no-fee" approach for further search. Reports mentioned that the client will have to pay for the services if the company secures a positive outcome.

Notably, in January 2017, the official search for the missing jet was suspended and a private six-month search conducted a year later also turned up nothing.

As quoted by the news site, Oliver Plunkett, the company's chief executive officer (CEO), said: "We now feel in a position to be able to return to the search for MH370, and have submitted a proposal to the Malaysian government."

"Finding MH370 and bringing some resolution for all connected with the loss of the aircraft has been a constant in our minds since we left the southern Indian Ocean in 2018," he added.

"Since then, we have focused on driving the transformation of operations at sea; innovating with technology and robotics to further advance our ocean search capabilities," Plunkett further said.

He said that he is "very, very confident that the government of Malaysia and cabinet will approve" the proposal. Plunkett stated that the company was evaluating the data with the goal of narrowing the search area. "This is undoubtedly the most difficult, and hence the most important, quest out there," he said.

"We've been working with many experts, some outside of Ocean Infinity, to continue analysing the data in the hopes of narrowing the search area down to one in which success becomes potentially achievable. We hope to get back to the search soon," he said.