Fatal crash: Small plane carrying 5 passengers goes down, say Nashville police

A single-engine plane crashed near an interstate highway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday (March 4) , claiming the lives of all five individuals on board, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded when the pilot initiated an emergency call to John C. Tune Airport at approximately 7:40 pm, citing engine troubles.

Subsequently, the pilot received clearance for an emergency landing. However, shortly thereafter, the pilot communicated that the aircraft would not reach the designated airport.

In an audio recording made public by the streaming network LiveATC.net, the pilot initially reported, "My engine shut down." When asked if he intended to land at Johnson, someone from the control center inquired. The pilot reiterated the engine failure and expressed uncertainty about his location, stating, "I'm going to be... I don't know where."

Despite initially sighting the airport runway, the pilot later conveyed, "I'm too far away. Won't make it."

Around 7:30 pm, Tennessee Highway Patrol reported "a single-engine aircraft that's fully engulfed," and a local resident shared a video on social media depicting the burning wreckage along the highway shoulder.

The plane ignited upon crashing into a grassy median near Interstate 40, just behind a Costco on the city's west side, approximately 3 miles south of the general aviation airport. Tragically, all five occupants on board perished, as confirmed by the police on social media.

Metro Fire Department Public Information Officer Kendra Loney assured that although there were scattered pieces of wreckage at the scene, emergency crews swiftly cleared and secured the area, ensuring the safety of passing drivers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among motorists on the interstate, and there was no damage to vehicles or structures on the ground.

Authorities are currently working to determine the flight's origin, and investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are underway to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.