Hollywood actor Christian Oliver dies in tragic plane crash with two daughters

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Christian Oliver, a German-born US actor known for his roles alongside Hollywood giants like Tom Cruise and George Clooney. The actor's vibrant three-decade career came to a devastating end on Thursday as he and his two daughters died in a tragic plane crash off the coast of a Caribbean island.

The single-engine airplane, destined for St Lucia, departed from an airport in Bequia, a small island belonging to the nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines, around 12:10 pm local time. Tragically, the aircraft encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff, plummeting into the sea moments later.

Authorities swiftly responded to the crash, dispatching fishers, divers, and coast guard units to the site. Despite their efforts, all four occupants, including Oliver, aged 51, and his daughters, Annik (10) and Madita (12), alongside pilot Robert Sachs, lost their lives in the accident.

Details surrounding the exact cause of the crash remain under investigation. The bodies were recovered and transported to a local mortuary and autopsies meant to determine their exact causes of death were pending on Friday.

The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood, prompting an outpouring of condolences for Oliver, who was born Christian Klepser, and his family. Just days before Christmas, Oliver had completed his final scenes for the upcoming film Forever Hold Your Peace, as reported by Deadline. Director Nick Lyon, in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, recalled their collaborations, citing Oliver's dedication and friendship.

“We talked about producing a film together for years and finally did it,” Lyon wrote, adding that he and Oliver had worked on five projects together. “Thank you for being a great colleague, actor and friend.”

Bai Ling, Oliver's co-star in Forever Hold Your Peace, echoed Lyon's sentiments, calling Oliver “a brave actor and a beautiful person” in an emotional Instagram tribute.

Oliver's illustrious career kicked off in 1994 with a role in Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He later featured in notable films such as The Good German alongside George Clooney and Cate Blanchett, Speed Racer with Emile Hirsch, and Valkyrie starring Tom Cruise.