Iconic Photographer Kishin Shinoyama dies at 83: Exploring his ties to John Lennon

Celebrated Japanese photographer Kishin Shinoyama, known for capturing an iconic photograph of John Lennon and Yoko Ono just months before Lennon's tragic death in 1980, has died at the age of 83. According to the reports, the celebrated photographer suddenly fell ill on Thursday and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet to the public.

Shinoyama spent five days with the celebrity couple and captured what would later become one of the last images of Lennon. Many might not know the fact that it was Shinoyama's idea for the couple to share a kiss during the shoot, resulting in the iconic photograph that would grace the cover of their album, "Double Fantasy."

Reflecting on the moments he spent with Lennon and his ladylove, Shinoyama once said, "I think it was their happiest moment. I was fortunate to have been there and feel privileged to have captured the moment."

The photographer, born in Tokyo in 1940, studied photography at Nihon University. He began his journey in photography as a freelancer in 1968, after stints in advertising production. Known for his energetic and sometimes controversial work, Shinoyama's portfolio includes artistic nude photography of women and capturing star actresses like Rie Miyazawa and Kanako Higuchi.

Beyond celebrity portraits, Shinoyama's lens also explored ordinary people, architecture, and cityscapes. His unique shooting method, "shinorama," in which multiple connected cameras release their shutters simultaneously, contributed to his distinctive style.

His solo exhibition, which has attracted over one million visitors since 2012, showcased the depth and diversity of his work.

In 2009, Shinoyama's home and office were searched by police. He was accused of public indecency and blasphemy for taking nude photos of two women in August 2008 for his book 20XX TOKYO. In 2010, the court found him guilty of public indecency and defiling a place of worship for photographing at Aoyama Cemetery. He was fined 300,000 Yen.