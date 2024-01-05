Wait, what? Billie Eilish pairs Gucci head scarf with Playboy purse and loafers for red carpet look

Billie Eilish, the 22-year-old musical prodigy and style icon, graced the red carpet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, showcasing a unique blend of fashion and individuality. The singer, accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell, marked her first red carpet-appearance of the year in true Eilish fashion.

Wearing a black, red, and gold Gucci headscarf that perfectly complemented her two-toned black and red hair, Eilish rocked a long-sleeved white button-down shirt and matching black bottoms. She rounded off her look with a black oversized bomber jacket, black loafers, and white socks peeking through. To take the look a couple of notches higher, she carried a backpack featuring the Playboy Bunny logo.

Meanwhile, Finneas O'Connell opted for a chic all-black ensemble for the evening. His OOTD included a double-breasted suit, dress shoes, and glasses with black frames. The dynamic siblings were honoured with the Chairman's Award for their significant contribution to the film Barbie through their hit song "What Was I Made For".

Check out the photos below!

Other celebs who were spotted on the red carpet of the Palm Spring International Film Festival, which recently kicked off in California, are Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Sandra Oh, Cillian Murphy, and Eva Longoria among others.