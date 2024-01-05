Margot Robbie reaches Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Barbie-inspired look - Watch

Barbiecore isn't going anywhere in 2024! Hollywood sensation Margot Robbie has been constantly captivating audiences with her Barbie-inspired fashion choices after she starred in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film Barbie. She recently kickstarted the awards season in a Barbie-inspired look and grabbed eyeballs at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

The 33-year-old actress donned a stunning pink-and-black polka dot mini dress adorned with rosette details from Balmain's spring-summer 2024 collection. The diva's matching peep-toe heels perfectly complemented the outfit.

Joined by her husband, Tom Ackerley, Robbie graced the red carpet before taking centre stage to present an award alongside her Barbie co-star America Ferrera to the film's director, Greta Gerwig.

Check out viral photos of her outfit below!

This appearance is just one in a series of bold fashion statements made by Robbie ever since she embarked on her Barbie promo tour in June last year. The actress and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have been raiding Barbie's closet for inspiration and fans are nothing but all praise for the gorgeous looks.

In Robbie's own words, shared with PEOPLE at the film's L.A. premiere, "We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers."

With the film's immense success at the box office and critical acclaim, Robbie's portrayal of Barbie has garnered accolades, including nine Golden Globe nominations and an impressive 18 Critics Choice Awards nods.