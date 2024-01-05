Billie Eilish reveals she was in a 'dark phase' while creating Barbie hit song

Billie Eilish might have belted another hit with the Barbie soundtrack but looking back at her experience working on the same, the songstress reveals she was in a dark phase of her life at the time. Ahead of the Golden Globes awards ceremony, Billie Eilish who has earned a Globes nod for “What Was I Made For” said that she wants to dedicate this song to anyone who “experiences hopelessness”.

Standing next to her brother Finneas O’Connell and co-creator of the song, Billie Eilish at the Palm Springs Convention Center said, “I would really like to say that this award and any recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, what’s the point, why am I here and why am I doing this?”

“I think we all feel like that occasionally, but I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do and be and how I have really not wanted to be here … sorry to be dark, damn, but I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way,” she added.

She also said, “I just want to say to anyone that feels that way, be patient with yourself and know that it is, I think, worth it all.”

Commenting on the time when she and Finneas worked on the Barbie song, she said that she “was in a dark episode and things didn’t make sense in life. I just didn’t understand what the point was and why you would keep going. [I was] questioning everything in the world.”