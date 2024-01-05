Golden Globes 2024 to cash in on last year's Barbenheimer hype

Barbenheimer dominated Hollywood in 2023 and organizers of the newly reformed Golden Globes hope to cash in on the craze during the upcoming awards ceremony on Sunday.



Kicking off prize-giving season from the usual swanky Beverly Hills ballroom at 5:00 pm, the Globes boast new owners and new voters -- and have plenty of box-office gold to toast.



The show is expected to celebrate Barbie and Oppenheimer -- two movies that wowed critics and audiences alike when they were released simultaneously in summer 2023, and have a whopping 17 nominations between them.



"They are so different than each other, yet they were both successful... We're thrilled that they're both very represented here," said this year's Globes producer Glenn Weiss. "It's been a big reset for the Globes," he told AFP.



Greta Gerwig's Barbie is leading the nomination list with nine nods. The film took a clever satirical spin to the beloved doll's narrative and turned it into a story of female empowerment.



It is tipped to win the Globes for Best Comedy Film and best screenplay and boasts three of the six contenders for best song. As the year's highest-grossing movie, it is also likely to claim a newly created award for box office achievement.



Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer -- the other half of last summer's viral cinematic phenomenon -- tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb and has eight nominations.



The favorite to win awards for Best Drama Film, best director, and Best Score, Oppenheimer focuses on the rivalry between a brilliant scientist and a powerful politician, played by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. respectively.



They are strong contenders for best lead drama actor and supporting actor.