Tinder 'swipes left' on Russia, to exit the warring nation by June 30

Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine is all set to affect its citizens' dating lives. One year into the Ukraine war, Tinder has finally announced that it will be quitting Russia. Citing the need to protect human rights, the popular dating application's owner, Match Group on Monday, announced that it will quit Russia by June 30.

In its annual impact report published on Monday, "We are committed to protecting human rights."

Match Group, whose brands along with Tinder include dating apps like Hinge and PlentyOfFish said that its brands were taking steps to "restrict access" to services and would withdraw from the Russian market completely by June 30.

"Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023," said the Tinder owner.

Match group shareholder Friends Fiduciary Corp told Reuters that the company had good reason to leave Russia.

"It's not a good look for a trusted brand to be continuing operations in a nation where the head of state has been indicted by the International Criminal Court," it said.

On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin. The international agency accused the Russian leader of war crimes over Russia's illegal deportation of hundreds of Ukrainian Children. Moscow denies the charges and claims it has not committed any war crimes and also says that the ICC warrant and the decision are meaningless since the country isn't even a member of the forum.

The shareholder also said that by tying its decision to the human rights risks faced by the Ukrainian people, Match had set an example for others to follow.

Tinder's competition Bumble blocked downloads in Russia, back in March of last year (2022).

Since the beginning of the war, many brands have quit Russia. In the immediate weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the offensive, numerous Western firms announced the suspension of their operations, and many withdrew altogether.

Others — like McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Heineken — faced pressure from consumers and were forced to announce that they were cutting ties, reports the Guardian.

As per Reuters, many digital service providers like Spotify and Netflix, which only had a small number of staff in Russia, also pulled out shortly after Moscow launched its military campaign in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

