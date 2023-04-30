Ukraine defence ministry’s tweet showing Hindu Goddess Kali in awkward pose sparks row in India

A tweet posted by Defence of Ukraine’s official account seemingly depicting Indian goddess Kali morphed over a blast fume outraged netizens in India who have deemed it to be offensive and “Hinduphobic”.

“Work of art,” the official Twitter account posted the picture on Sunday showing the Indian goddess having an upskirt moment similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

The Indian users were livid with Ukraine for mocking the Hindu culture for the caricaturish depiction as it bore a resemblance to the revered Hindu deity with its blue skin colour, tongue sticking out pose and a wreath of skulls around the neck.

However, minutes after posting the picture, the tweet received a massive backlash, forcing the Ministry of Defence to delete the Twitter post.

“This is why you guys are not getting any support from India. And getting your ass kicked,” a twitter user who goes by the name Mohan Sinha replied to the tweet.

“I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount,” another one, Sudhanshu Singh, tweeted.

Many angry Twitter users in India started tagging the social platform’s CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar urging them to take strict action.

