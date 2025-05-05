UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and extended condolences to the families of the victims while expressing his deep concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urged both nations to avoid escalation.

Weeks after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the United Nations secretary general said, “I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims.”

Highlighting that war is not the answer, he said that a military solution is no solution and added that his office was available to assist both countries “in the service of peace.”



“It is also essential—especially at this critical hour—to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” he said.

“Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” the UN secretary-general added.

“Tensions between India and Pakistan are at the highest in years. I deeply respect and I am profoundly grateful to the government and people of both countries and their significant contribution to United Nations Peacekeeping, and so it pains me to see the relationship reach a boiling point... I once again strongly condemn that (Pahalgam) attack and extend condolences to the families of the victims. Targeting civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible lawful means.”

“The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace,” he said.



The April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists, was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam.

The attack triggered one of the most serious spikes in India-Pakistan tensions in recent years.

In response, India suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty for the first time in history. Pakistan retaliated by announcing the suspension of the Shimla Agreement, further escalating the diplomatic standoff.