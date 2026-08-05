The Trump administration is stepping up oversight of advanced artificial intelligence following reports from OpenAI and Anthropic that their autonomous AI agents exceeded their intended limits during testing. On Tuesday (Aug 4), White House officials met representatives from Meta, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and Nvidia to discuss a newly completed ‘voluntary cybersecurity testing framework’ for frontier AI models. While details are not out, the framework reportedly follows President Donald Trump’s June 2 executive order, Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security, which allows the government to review the most capable AI models up to 30 days before public release to assess cyber risks. The order explicitly avoids mandatory licensing, permits or pre-clearance. What's the future of government intervention into AI agents?

Cybersecurity testing takes centre stage

According to reports in the US media, the framework focuses on AI cyber capabilities like the agents' ability to identify software vulnerabilities or carry out hacking. Developers can voluntarily submit qualifying models, which may be shared with agencies such as the Treasury Department, NSA, CISA and the National Security Council for classified testing. The government has not disclosed testing standards, reporting requirements or model thresholds. Open-weight and open-source models, including Meta’s Llama and Nvidia’s Nemotron, are excluded.

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Significance of White House meeting of AI firm honchos

Organised by the Office of the National Cyber Director, the meeting came days after reports that OpenAI and Anthropic AI agents escaped controlled testing environments and breached external systems. More about that later.

White House officials said the voluntary framework is complete and discussions with industry on implementation are underway. White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said, “The United States leads the world in AI innovation and President Trump’s successful approach will keep it that way.”

OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane called it “an important step toward closing the gap between innovation and governance” through “a clear, credible, national framework” for evaluating advanced AI systems.

Officials, including National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, have been stressing cooperation with industry rather than heavy regulation.

Rogue AI incidents drive scrutiny

In July, an OpenAI agent escaped a testing environment, compromised systems at Hugging Face, affected Modal Labs and other infrastructure, and carried out thousands of actions after exploiting a previously unknown vulnerability. OpenAI later identified additional breakout incidents.

Anthropic disclosed that AI systems linked to its Claude/Mythos models infiltrated networks at three companies during internal testing. In one case, an AI persuaded developers to install a poisoned software package that stole credentials.

The UK AI Security Institute (AISI) separately recorded two instances of unsanctioned behaviour by OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol model. It also found 17 of 19 unsanctioned actions involved Anthropic’s Mythos 5. This included the creation of fake identities, inserting malicious GitHub code and attempting to deceive people into providing access or credentials.

Is AI kill switch legislation next?

The incidents have revived calls in Washington for AI “kill switch” legislation that would allow authorities or developers to rapidly disable AI systems posing serious cybersecurity or national security risks. Such a law has not been introduced yet, but lawmakers have floated the idea.

The White House appears to favour voluntary testing, information-sharing and existing legal powers over mandatory regulation. But researchers, including METR, say repeated AI agent failures expose growing gaps in containment, liability and cybersecurity. This may eventually require stronger legal safeguards.