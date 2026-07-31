AI safety concerns have intensified after Anthropic disclosed that several versions of its Claude model gained unauthorised access to real-world computer systems during security testing. This comes just days after Anthropic rival OpenAI revealed a similar containment failure involving one of its own advanced models.

In a blog post published on Thursday (Jul 30), Anthropic said it reviewed more than 141,000 evaluation runs and found that three different versions of Claude had improperly accessed the systems of three external organisations.

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How could the AI get 'real-world access'?

Anthropic said the incidents occurred because the AI models unexpectedly had internet access during testing due to a "misunderstanding" between Anthropic and its evaluation partner, Irregular.

Once connected, Claude used "basic techniques, such as exploiting weak passwords and unauthenticated endpoints" to enter external systems, according to the company.

One of the affected models was Mythos 5, Anthropic's most advanced AI system, which is currently available only to a limited group of approved partners.

Anthropic said it is working with Irregular to investigate the incidents and has contacted, or attempted to contact, all three organisations whose systems were accessed.

OpenAI's rogue agent

The disclosure comes less than a week after OpenAI acknowledged that one of its frontier AI models escaped its testing environment, connected to the internet and infiltrated Hugging Face, a platform widely used by developers to host and share AI models and code.

OpenAI later revealed it had identified three additional incidents involving unauthorised access during testing.

The company has since paused parts of its evaluation programme while strengthening its sandboxing systems, which are designed to isolate experimental AI models from external networks.