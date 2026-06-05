/FIFA World Cup 2026: Delhi High Court protects Zee's exclusive broadcasting rights, blocks five rogue streaming websites

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) over its exclusive broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 19. Justice Saurabh Banerjee passed an ex parte interim injunction on June 3, restraining five rogue websites from unauthorised broadcasting and streaming of the tournament.

“The present case, prima facie, appears to be one of widespread copyright infringement by masked players like the defendant nos.1 to 5 [rogue websites], who use the worst edge of today’s technology to conceal their identities to enrich themselves by infringing upon the legitimate intellectual property rights of right holders like the plaintiff [Zee] herein.” The court observed that a prima facie case of copyright infringement had been established and noted that failure to immediately block the rogue websites would render Zee’s intellectual property rights and legal remedies ineffective.

According to Zee, it acquired the exclusive media rights for streaming the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India on June 1. The company informed the court that, under the Copyright Act, it possesses the rights to broadcast, rebroadcast, retransmit, and stream the matches through cable, satellite, terrestrial, IPTV, broadband, and mobile technology transmission systems. Zee further submitted that several rogue websites had announced plans to stream live FIFA World Cup 2026 matches without authorization, prompting the company to seek judicial intervention to safeguard its exclusive rights.

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The court directed domain name registrars (DNRs) to lock and suspend the domain registrations of the five identified rogue websites and related mobile applications. The order also extends to any additional infringing websites that Zee may identify in the future. Additionally, the Court instructed the DNRs to disclose the names, email addresses, and IP addresses associated with the rogue websites to Zee.

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have also been directed to block access to the identified rogue websites, as well as any future infringing platforms brought to the court’s notice. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have been ordered to ensure compliance with the court’s directions.

Justice Banerjee further granted Zee the liberty to inform the court about any other rogue websites that may subsequently emerge. The matter is next scheduled for hearing on October 6. Advocates Siddharth Chopra, Yatinder Garg, Suhasini Raina, Vivek Ayyagari, Priyansh Kohli, and Abhay Aren appeared on behalf of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

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