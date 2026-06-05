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Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston shine as Fever start Commissioner’s Cup campaign with dominating win over Dream

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 07:42 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 07:42 IST
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston shine as Fever start Commissioner’s Cup campaign with dominating win over Dream

Caitlin Clark in action Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points and sparked a decisive third-quarter run as the Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream 83-71

Kelsey Mitchell scored 11 consecutive points during a decisive third-quarter run and finished with 25 points as the defending Commissioner’s Cup champion Indiana Fever opened this year’s tournament with an impressive 83-71 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday (June 4) night. Aliyah Boston contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, while Caitlin Clark added 17 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Mitchell shot an efficient 11-of-15 from the field and reached a major career milestone by becoming the latest WNBA player to surpass 5,000 career points.

The victory capped an emotional week for Indiana following discussions surrounding a sideline exchange between Clark and head coach Stephanie White during last weekend’s loss in Portland. The Fever also held a team meeting earlier in the week. Atlanta was led by Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada, who each scored 13 points. Naz Hillmon added 12 points, while Angel Reese recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Canada also dished out seven assists.

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Indiana’s defense proved to be the difference. Entering the game, the Fever were allowing 89 points per contest but held the Dream to a season-low 71 points. After trailing 38-29 at halftime, Atlanta rallied to take a 43-42 lead midway through the third quarter on Hillmon’s three-pointer. Indiana responded immediately following a timeout from White.

Boston’s block sparked a fast-break basket before Clark drilled her second three-pointer of the night to restore the lead. Mitchell then took over, converting a layup off a Lexie Hull block and scoring 11 straight points to fuel a game-changing run that stretched Indiana’s advantage to 58-43. The Indiana Fever never looked back, securing a convincing victory to begin their Commissioner’s Cup title defense.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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