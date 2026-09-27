/‘Till our last breath’: Pezeshkian vows to stand firm after returning from UNGA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian returned to his country from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said that Iran will remain resolute and not retreat in the face of the United States and Israel. This comes after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Pentagon quietly adds 37 wounded troops to Iran war tally



Addressing people who had gathered at the airport to welcome him after his return, Pezeshkian said, “We stand firm with strength, we are at the service of our people, we will stand until our last breath, and we promise that as long as we have life in our bodies, we will be honest servants to the people; you have put us to shame, I do not consider myself worthy of your presence, I am your servant.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Earlier, in an interview with Al Jazeera aired on Saturday (local time), the Iranian President said that Iran no longer trusted negotiations with the United States after previous rounds of talks were followed by "attacks" and sanctions. “We have no trust in the American side and do not know on what basis an understanding can be reached with it,” Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera.

In a post on Telegram, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged Trump's rejection, but accused the president of previously making contradictory statements. Earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that Tehran's proposal was not "acceptable" and that they wanted to make a deal to open the strait immediately because “they're losing so badly.”