TikTok could face $29 million fine in the UK for failing to protect children’s data privacy

The British government could fine TikTok up to $29 million following an investigation conducted by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) which showed that the company failed to protect children’s privacy. The ICO has already issued a “notice of intent” as the report by the data watchdog claimed that TikTok may have “breached data protection law between May 2018 and July 2020”.

While the fine cannot exceed four per cent of TikTok’s annual turnover, it can still be the biggest fine in history of the ICO beating the $20 million fine imposed on British Airways in 2020 due to an incident that led to hackers gaining access to personal details of more than 400,000 customers.

The social media platform has been facing a lot of criticisms around the world due to allegations of snooping and breaching data privacy laws. In the United Kingdom, the company was accused by the ICO of processing the data of children below the age of 13 without any “parental consent”.

“We all want children to be able to learn and experience the digital world, but with proper data privacy protections. Companies providing digital services have a legal duty to put those protections in place, but our provisional view is that TikTok fell short of meeting that requirement,” information commissioner John Edwards told The Guardian when asked about the accusations.

TikTok did not agree with the ICO’s findings and said that they will answer “in due course”.

“This notice of intent, covering the period May 2018 – July 2020, is provisional and as the ICO itself has stated, no final conclusions can be drawn at this time,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“While we respect the ICO’s role in safeguarding privacy in the UK, we disagree with the preliminary views expressed and intend to formally respond to the ICO in due course,” the company said.