TikTok accuses European Union of not consulting it before continent-wide employee use ban

Chinese social media app TikTok accused European Commission on Friday of not consulting it over the decision to ban the app from its employees' phones over cybersecurity concerns. TikTok's director of public policy Caroline Greer told Reuters, "So, we are really operating under a cloud. And the lack of transparency and the lack of due process. Quite frankly one would expect, you know, some sort of engagement on this matter."

The social media app owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance is facing growing scrutiny from the West over the concerns that the Chinese government might be able to access people's data. Beijing has been constantly denying such intentions.

The EU executive and EU Council on Thursday set a policy of removing the app from all phones, including personal ones, that have access to corporate services.

The European Union industry chief Thierry Breton said that the executives do not have to give any reason for the decisions taken to ensure its proper functions.

The EU official in a statement said, "Suspending the use of TikTok is a purely internal decision for cybersecurity reasons to protect the Council General Secretariat's (GSC) data and staff. As the GSC has no contractual relationship with TikTok, there is no obligation to consult or inform them."

Greer added that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, who met EU official Breton in Brussels in January this year, said that he was "concerned and a little puzzled." She added that he has always been very available and has been responding to the Commission and reached out for a meeting.

The social media app has been banned in the US Senate employees' government-owned devices and also in India.

