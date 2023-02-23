European Commission bans staff from using TikTok on work devices over security concerns

The European Commission's Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the commission mobile device service to improve its cybersecurity. According to a press release by the commission, this measure aims to "protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission."

"The security developments of other social media platforms will also be kept under constant review," the statement read.

This TikTok ban by European Commission comes over a week after several US officials had flagged concerns over the video hosting service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance saying that it could be used for intelligence or disinformation purposes.

European Commission said that the latest ban is in line with Commission strict internal cybersecurity policies for use of mobile devices for work-related communications.

"It complements long-standing Commission advice to staff to apply best practices when using social media platforms and keep high-level of cyber awareness in their daily work," the commission added.

The commission backed the action taken against TikTok saying it is "committed to ensuring that its staff is well protected against increasing cyber threats and incidents. It is, therefore, our duty to respond as early as possible to potential cyber alerts." However, it added the ban is only "an internal corporate decision which is strictly limited to the use of devices enrolled in its mobile service."

(With inputs from agencies)

