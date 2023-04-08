China CDC warns WHO to maintain ‘scientific, fair’ investigation into Covid origins

The head of China's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to return to a "scientific, fair" position in tracing the origin of COVID-19. Speaking at a news conference, Shen Hongbing, the China CDC head warned the global health body against politicising the source of the COVID-19 virus or becoming a tool of another country. This comes as a team of Chinese researchers published a long-awaited analysis of samples collected more than three years ago from the Huanan seafood and wildlife market, which is often linked to the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus and the resulting pandemic. BBC reports that this is the first peer-reviewed study of the biological evidence gathered from the Huanan market in 2020.

As per the report, the research has revealed that swabs from the market which tested positive for coronavirus also contained genetic material from wild animals. Some scientists claim that this is further evidence that the deadly disease jumped species, from animals and into humans.

However, others have urged caution. They say that the interpretation of the findings should be done with caution and question why it took three years for this information to be made public.

By linking the virus to the market's animals, this research could potentially open new lines of inquiry into Covid origins, reports BBC.

Reportedly, the Chinese team had posted online an early version of the study back in February 2022. But they waited till recently to publish full genetic information that was contained in the samples gathered from the market.

The published findings come as the lab leak theory which pins the origins of the coronavirus on a leak from a Wuhan-based lab gain traction among authorities in the US. On March 1, FBI director Christopher Wray even accused China of "doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate", and revealed that his bureau had been convinced of the lab leak theory "for quite some time now". However, the FBI has not made any of its findings public. Beijing continues to deny suggestions that the COVID-19 virus originated in a scientific facility.

(With inputs from agencies)



