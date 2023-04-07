India: Covid variant XBB1.16 leads to spike in cases. Know its symptoms and precautions

India is recording a steep increase in COVID-19 cases every day with 6,050 fresh cases reported on Friday, marking a 13 per cent increase from 5,335 cases that were recorded on Thursday.

The abrupt increase in India's Covid graph is due to the spread of Omicron variant XBB.1.16, according to the experts. Covid subvariant XBB.1.16 is being closely monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On March 22, the Covid subvariant XBB.1.16 was added by WHO to its list of variants.

"In India, XBB.1.16 has replaced the other variants that are in circulation. So this is one to watch," stated WHO's COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove during a media conference.

Symptoms of Covid subvariant XBB.1.16 include a fever that gradually increases and continues for 1-2 days, headaches, bodily soreness, abdominal discomfort and sore throat.

As of now, XBB.1.16 has not been seen causing any severe health issues to patients. However, people with respiratory conditions and underlying health concerns are advised to use extreme caution.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's circular, patients suffering from COVID-19 must remain in home isolation.

For those infected with the virus, hand hygiene, symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive), physical distancing and indoor mask use are some of the must-dos. Furthermore, the patients must continuously monitor their oxygen saturation and temperature.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Director Dr SK Sarin, while speaking to NDTV, said that traces of the XBB.1.16 variant have been found in at least 98 per cent of the samples taken from COVID-19 patients in New Delhi.

WATCH | Chinese Government scientists claim infamous Wuhan market may NOT be source of Covid pandemic

He added that the XBB.1.16 variant is not very lethal, however, it is quickly spreading.

"Despite the rise in infections, deaths have been low. Cough and cold are among the common symptoms found in patients infected with the XBB.1.16 variant," he stated.

Dr Sarin further advised people who are overweight or with comorbidities to take proper precautions so that they do not catch the virus. He further advised that those who have not yet taken their booster dosage must get the jab.

"Those who have been infected with the virus may face lung, heart, kidney and brain may face complications for a long time," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.