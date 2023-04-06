India: New Covid cases cross 5,000 mark in last 24 hours, highest in 195 days

India recorded 5,335 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload rising up to 25,587, as per the Health Ministry. This is the highest number of daily new Covid cases in 195 days. The number of cases was close to 20 per cent higher than the previous day. A total of 335 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the nation during this time.

The weekly positivity rate is 2.89%, while the daily positivity rate is 3.32%. The results showed that the recovery rate is now 98.75%. In the past 24 hours, India had made 2,826 Covid-19 recoveries. It brought the total number of recoveries to 4,41,82,538.

India recorded 4,435 new cases of coronavirus infections a day earlier on Wednesday, marking the largest daily increase in 163 days. According to information from the Health Ministry, there were 23,091 active Covid-19 cases across the nation on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 509 new cases in a single day, above the 25% threshold for the Covid-19 positive rate. There were no new fatalities recorded, and the positive rate was 26.54 per cent, which was the highest in more than 15 months.

The National Vaccination Drive has so far resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses which includes 95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precaution doses, as per the Health Ministry.

The statistics showed that about 1,993 dosages were given out in the previous 24 hours. Around 1,60,742 Covid-19 detection tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and 92.23 crore tests have been carried out thus far.

In the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in India. The number of daily new infections is now ranging from 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 to 3038 on Tuesday.

In response to the growing COVID cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Monday that there is no cause for concern because the Omicron's sub-variant that is circulating has not witnessed increased hospitalisations.

However, at the same time, the minister urged to exercise caution and called for a need to remain vigilant. "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn`t increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said.

In a revised guideline, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease."

The Indian government had since launched several initiatives to address the COVID-19 challenges, including ramping up vaccine production and launching public awareness campaigns to promote vaccine uptake.

