India records over 6,000 new Covid cases, Centre to hold high-level meet

India is witnessing an uptick in the daily number of fresh Covid cases. The country recorded 6,050 cases in the last 24 hours, a 13 per cent higher than yesterday. This is a record high since September 16 last year.

Centre's high-level meeting on COVID-19

With the country crossing the 6,000 mark for the first time, the centre will hold a high-level meeting to review the preparedness. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has scheduled a meeting this afternoon with the health ministers of all the states and Union Territories to assess the nation's readiness. The country presently has 25,587 active cases.

“The Centre has regularly issued guidelines to the States & UTs on Covid19. PM Modi has held a review with all States on this. Today, Health Minister Dr Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of States & UTs," ANI news agency reported quoting Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Amid this rising trend in infections, on Thursday, a total of 5,335 cases were reported in India.

COVID-19 deaths in India

According to data from the Union health ministry updated on Friday, there have been 14 deaths reported today. With this, the total number of deaths in the country reached 5,30,943.

Three deaths were reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one from each of Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, and one death was reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positive rate is at 3.39 per cent. India now has a 4,47,45,104 Covid tally. As per the health ministry, the proportion of active cases is now 0.6% of all infections, and the national Covid recovery rate is 98.75%.

Data released by the government on Friday showed that 4,41,85,858 persons had been discharged.

A total of 2,334 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Since the countrywide immunisation programme got underway on 16 January 2021, a total of 2,20,66,20,700 vaccinations have been administered.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

According to data by the Delhi government, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the nation's capital reached a high of 606 for the first time since last August. The national capital recorded 620 cases on 26 August.

On Wednesday, Shelly Oberoi, the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, assured that MCD is prepared to manage any Covid-related issue in Delhi. All MCD hospitals, according to her, have full Covid-19 facilities, including beds and oxygen tanks. The hospitals are also set up to offer RT-PCR and antigen testing.

(With inputs from agencies)

