Three winter storms are expected to blast snow across the United States this week.

Advertisment

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the trio of storms will sweep across a large area of the country, bringing widespread snow and ice and affecting millions of Americans.

This upcoming threat arises after millions of people in Northeast and New England recover from a winter storm over the weekend that dumped several inches of snow.

Also read | Canada intercepts people attempting to cross the border in 'incredibly cold' weather

Advertisment

According to the forecasters, all three storms are expected to hit the Northeast and could result in snow measuring in feet instead of inches.

First storm to hit Plains on Monday

The first storm is expected to develop over the Plains on Monday (Feb 10). The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for over 20 million people in the Central Plains and mid-Atlantic.

Advertisment

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation on Sunday (Feb 9) morning amid the rising threat due to winter storms.

Also read | Southern US hit by historic winter storm, at least 12 people killed

“Kansans have faced challenges due to winter storms this year,” Kelly said in a statement. “The key to meeting those challenges is to be prepared. As I did during past storms, I urge all Kansans to take measures to make sure their families are ready by making a home emergency kit and emergency plan.”

Kelly also urged residents to avoid travel during the storms. However, if it cannot be avoided, people are advised to inform someone about their travel, ensure the gas tank is full and keep an emergency kit in the vehicle.

The storm will move towards Ohio Valley on Tuesday, then head towards the mid-Atlantic and portions of the Northeast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before moving offshore.

Also read | UK snow: Arctic blast snowstorm leads to airport runway closures, powercuts

Washington DC, Richmond and Baltimore have been put under winter storm watches through Wednesday as heavy snow of four to six inches is predicted.

Second storm to develop over mid-Atlantic and Northeast

Just as the first storm begins to calm down, the second storm is expected to develop over the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday (Feb 12).

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm will bring snow into the Midwest by Wednesday night before moving to the Northeast on Thursday (Feb 13) and may bring the highest snow of the three.

Also read | US snowstorms: More than 1,200 flights cancelled, schools closed in northeast region

Third storm likely to impact weekend

The last storm is expected to begin later in the week and continue into the weekend, bringing another round of cold and snow to the region across the Plains to New England.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the weather conditions could follow into next week, however, it is too soon to make further predictions.

(With inputs from agencies)