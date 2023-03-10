Three people shot, injured in suspected 'terrorist attack' in Tel Aviv

An gunman opened fire in Israel's capital Tel Aviv on Thursday, in what was seen as a suspected terrorist attack. Three people were shot and injured in the attack before the gunman was killed by Israeli police, stated officials.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confirmed that three people were wounded and the gunman was killed by the police.

"A serious attack in Tel Aviv... I congratulate the police officer who, in a courageous act, eliminated the heinous terrorist and saved many lives," said Ben-Gvir in a statement.

Police and medical workers, in large numbers, rushed to Dizengoff street, where the attack was carried out by the gunman. The area was immediately cordoned off. The customers in the streetside restaurant fled from the place mid-meal, as the Reuters footage showed.

"The suspect was killed by police officers," as per a police statement. Three people suffered injuries, and one was in serious condition, it added.

No immediate details about the circumstances of the shootout were available, although the police said that from the initial signs it appeared to be a terrorist attack.

The shooting took place hours after three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting took place on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv which is a popular thoroughfare filled with restaurants and shops.

Netanyahu airlifted amid anti-government protests

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was airlifted on Thursday to reach the main international airport of the country as throngs of protesters and cars blocked his way.

The protests were part of the escalating demonstration being carried out nationwide for two months against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog, in an attempt to mediate a compromise between the opposition and allies of Netanyahu, appealed for a solution on Thursday.

WATCH | Israel: Mega protests against proposed judicial reforms rock Tel Aviv

“What is happening here is a tragedy,” he stated. “It is wrong. It is destructive. It undermines our democratic foundations. History will judge you. Take responsibility, now,” he added.

The protester's “day of resistance to dictatorship” began with crowds gathering at the airport waving Israeli flags and blocking roads with their cars. The protesters also blocked main intersections and engaged in a scuffle with the police in Tel Aviv.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.