US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin delays Israel visit ahead of mass protests

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin delayed his visit to Israel ahead of more protests against a plan by the Israeli government to overhaul the country's court system. Austin was supposed to arrive in Israel on Wednesday (March 8) after meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. However, Austin would now arrive in Tel Aviv on Thursday and is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant near the Ben Gurion Airport, according to a report by the Al-Monitor.

Earlier, a US official, who did not wish to be identified said, that Washington was concerned that escalating tensions in West Bank could distract Israel and US' attention from Iranian activities. "Secretary Austin is perfectly capable of having conversations about both issues (West Bank and Iran)," the official told the news agency Reuters.

However, the official said that Israel's preoccupation with the West Bank "detracts from our ability to focus on what the strategic threat is right now and that is Iran's dangerous nuclear advances and continuing regional and global aggression."

"Austin is committed to Israel's security, but one of the dominant ways in which we've been able to work together and strengthen that relationship is because we're two democracies that share values," the official further told Reuters, adding, one of those values included the right to protest

The US defence secretary's visit to Israel comes as three Palestinian men were shot dead by Israeli Forces in West Bank on Thursday. The men were shot in Jaba, near the flashpoint northern city of Jenin. The Palestinian health ministry identified them as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Ahmed Fashafsha, 22, and Nayef Malaysha, 25, the news agency AFP reported.

This attack comes a day after the United Nations urged Israel and Palestine to "immediately" end violence. In a statement, UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said on Wednesday, "We are in the midst of a cycle of violence that must be stopped immediately."

"The Security Council has spoken with one voice, calling on the parties to observe calm and restraint, and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric," Wennesland added.

(With inputs from agencies)

