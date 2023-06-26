Three dead, five injured after shooting in Kansas City

At least three people died, two men and one woman, and five others suffered injuries in a shooting that took place on Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, police stated.



The police reached the shooting site on 57th St. and Prospect Avenue at around 4:30 am local time, where according to the preliminary information collected people had gathered in large numbers in a parking lot.



“The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) responded to a shooting on 57th Street and Prospect Avenue about 4:30 a.m. local time where they found three people dead in a parking lot and in the street near the intersection,” the KCPD said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Three mass shootings in a day rock US: Four killed, at least 38 shot

Three people were found dead by the police officers and five others were later found to have been injured and taken to hospitals either by private vehicle or ambulance and having “non-life threatening injuries,” said police in a news release.



“Those 3 victims, 2 adult males and 1 adult female were declared deceased here at the scene,” said police in the statement.

No suspects apprehended so far

The police said that they have not apprehended any suspects so far but said that they are “confident that there are many witnesses to this incident that would have valuable information.”



“Preliminary information indicates there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot at the intersection when the victims were shot. Detectives are confident that there are many witnesses to this incident that would have valuable information," the police said.



“If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS,” said the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department in a statement.

WATCH | Serbia: 8 dead, 13 injured in second mass shooting in two days | World News | WION

The police have announced a reward of “up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.” The police stated that they are working along with Partners for Peace “to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.”

Another shooting on same day rocks Kansas City

Mayor of Kansas City Quinton Lucas, expressing grief over the shooting tweeted, “My condolences to the families of three people killed in a shooting this morning at an apparent after-hours gathering near 57 and Prospect. If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed.”



In another shooting which took place near 31st Street, the KCPD reached at 3 am local time. The number of people injured in the shooting was not known immediately, however, some were reported critical, as per KSHB-TV. The investigation into the shooting was underway.