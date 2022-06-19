Thousands of luggage bags stranded outside UK’s busiest airport due to malfunction

As airport staff deals with an ongoing difficulty with the baggage system, an “enormous luggage carpet” was spotted outside a terminal at Britain's busiest airport in Heathrow. Several people witnessed the chaos while exiting Terminal 2 as tstruggled to get hold of thier luggage bags.

UK's aviation industry has been struggling to keep up with post-pandemic demand after sacking too many employees during Covid lockdowns.

Footage showed a "crazy mass of suitcases filling the pavement like an enormous luggage carpet", reports Sky News.

Staff were trying to arrange bags around poles with letters on them but it looked like they had their work cut out for them.

A passenger who was present at the same terminal said, “Passengers are being told they may not get their luggage for two days. She further said, "One passenger was overheard saying 'but I'm climbing Kilimanjaro tomorrow I need all my stuff."

A Heathrow representative said that there was a technical issue with the terminal’s baggage system which was fixed later. The travellers were able to check-in as usual but some of them arrived without their bags.

"We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible. We're sorry there has been disruption to passenger journeys,” the representative was quoted as saying.

It comes amid weeks of travel disruptions, as airports in UK and Europe are failing to cope with the peak travel season. Staffing shortages over the last month have also resulted in hundreds of cancellations.

However, the chief executive of Heathrow’s John Holland in conversation with Sky news said that the passengers faced some minor delays while travelling. He defended against the charges saying the sector was unable to cope with the resurgence of travellers' demand after two years of Covid lockdowns.



