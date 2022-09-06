Thousands evacuate as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea

Thousands of people have been evacuated in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the southern part of the country on Tuesday (September 6). Authorities have said that heavy rain and strong wind will continue throughout the day.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that a 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain-swollen stream in the eastern coastal city of Ulsan.

Typhoon Hinnamnor left thousands without power after it hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan.

ALSO READ | One of two suspects in Canada mass stabbings found dead, other still at large

The landfall led to huge waves and heavy rain, that damaged the beachfront roads and shops. The authorities said that the typhoon was moving at a speed of 43 metres per second when it made landfall.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the typhoon left the Korean peninsula at about 7:10 am (local time) through waters off the southeastern city of Ulsan after landing on the coastal city of Geoje.

Typhoon Hinnamnor is one of the most powerful to hit the country in decades. The Weather Channel reported that the typhoon brought winds of more than 100mph.

ALSO READ | Russia postpones referendum in occupied Kherson region after Ukraine intensifies shelling

President Yoon Suk-yeol convened response meetings and urged officials to take precautions until the typhoon is completely gone, his spokesperson said.

The weather agency issued a warning against "very" high waves in the coastal areas. It said, "Heavy rains, strong winds and a storm surge are expected until Tuesday."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.