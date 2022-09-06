One of two suspects in Canada mass stabbings found dead, other still at large

One of the two suspects involved in the Canadian knife attack that left 10 dead in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Saskatchewan province has been found dead, police said. While the other suspect, his brother, is still at large.

Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that Damien Sanderson's "body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined" by authorities, with "visible injuries."

Police had launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they stabbed people in 13 different areas on Sunday. So far 19 people have been injured.

Cops said that while some of the victims appeared to be deliberately targeted others were apparently random.

Though the motive of the mass killing is yet to be ascertained, a statement by indigenous leaders indicated they may have been drug related, reports Reuters.

According to police, the suspects were last seen in Saskatchewan’s provincial capital Regina, more than 200 miles (321 kilometres) from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deployed the mass stabbings and asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact authorities.

“Yesterday's attacks in Saskatchewan are shocking and heartbreaking. This kind of violence—or any kind of violence—has no place in our country,” Trudeau said.

“We're still of course monitoring the situation closely and we urge everyone to follow all the updates from the authorities. The priority is keeping you and your loved ones safe. So please be careful, if you see anything, if you have any information, please call 911 to share that," he added.

