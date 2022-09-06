Russia postpones referendum in occupied Kherson region after Ukraine intensifies shelling

Russia has postponed the referendum in its occupied territory Kherson on joining Russia following increased shellings in the region by the Ukraine forces.

"This is being paused because of the security situation," BBC quoted Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed administration there, as saying.

Earlier there were plans for referendum in Kherson, as well as in the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, on joining Russia in September, coinciding with local elections in Russia.

Kherson region was taken by Russian forces in March, while Kherson city remains the only Ukrainian regional capital captured by Russia since it sent armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

The West and Ukraine have condemned the referendum plans in Kherson and other areas as illegal.

Last week, Ukraine said that it had launched counter-offensive measures in a bid to retake the region after shelling bridges and ammunition depots for weeks.

Kirill Stremousov told Russian state TV that Ukrainian shelling had damaged Kherson's Antonovskiy Bridge to such an extent that vehicles could no longer pass it.

He added that barges transporting civilians across the Dnieper (Dnipro) river are also being targeted by the Ukrainian fire, and also the city's infrastructure.

The bridge was being used by the Russians to bring troops and hardware in and out of Kherson.

According to BBC, Ukraine is using US-made Himars multiple rocket launchers to push the Russians out of the city, which was the first to fall under the Russian occupation after launching the invasion on February 24.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has warned that those who participate in the Russian referendum would face Ukrainian prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies)

