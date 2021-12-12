This top tourist destination is now on CDC's 'very high' travel risk list

Omicron, the new variant of Covid was first detected in South Africa on November 24. Ever since then, the variant has been rapidly spreading all across the world. It has created panic all across the globe as countries have banned flights from South Africa and introduced new travel restrictions.

While countries continue to impose travel bans, each week, certain top tourist destinations move up on US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel risk list.

France, which was the world's top tourist destination before Covid, has now moved into the 'highest-risk' category. Also, it happens to be among the seven destinations that are at "very high" risk. France is in the midst of a fifth wave of the virus.

Not just France but six other countries belong to this list - Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Portugal and Tanzania.

The countries which fall under this category have had over 500 cases per 100,000 residents in 28 days. As per CDC, people should avoid travelling to these countries.

A statement by the agency says, "Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants."

Meanwhile, in late November, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the government was taking measures to contain the spread of the newly discovered Covid variant.

