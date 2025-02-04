A rare violin has the possibility of becoming the most expensive musical instrument to be ever sold after going up for auction.

Made in 1714 by Antonio Stradivari, the “Joachim-Ma Stradivarius” has an estimated value of $12 million to $18 million and will go up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York on Friday (Feb 7).

If sold at its highest range, the violin could surpass the Guinness World Record of “Lady Blunt”, a 1721 Stradivarius which was sold for $15.9 million in 2011, becoming the most expensive instrument ever sold at auction.

‘Exceptional beauty and sound’

According to Sotheby’s Americas president and head of global business Mari-Claudia Jimenez, the violin was made by Stradivari during his “Golden Period”, which started around 1700 and was distinguished by improved craftsmanship, reported news agency AP.

The official website of Sotheby’s describes the exquisite violin as “an embodiment of over three centuries of musical history” that is “renowned for its extraordinary sound and exquisite beauty.”

“What sets the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius apart is its exceptional sound—rich, complex, and full of depth,” it says. “The tone is both sweet and rounded, with a richness that seems to grow with each note. There’s a warmth to the sound, with an underlying depth that gives it a unique character, making it far from ordinary. The violin’s voice is not only heard but also felt.”

Sotheby’s also applauds the remarkable preservation of the violin over centuries, ensuring its history and legacy.

The instrument was previously owned by Si-Hon Ma, a violinist and pedagogue who graduated with an Artist Diploma from the New England Conservatory (NEC) in the 1950s. Before this, Joseph Joachim, one of the most influential violinists of the 19th century, owned the violin.

After the Ma’s death, his estate gifted the legendary creation to the NEC, who is now putting up the violin for auction.

(With inputs from agencies)