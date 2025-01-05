At Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, a giant 276-kilogramme bluefin tuna, comparable in size and weight to a motorbike, was sold for 207 million yen ($1.3 million). It was secured by the Onodera Group, a Michelin-starred sushi chain renowned for its premium dining experience.



The annual New Year tuna auction is one of Japan’s most iconic culinary traditions. Winning the first auction of the year is believed to bring good fortune, making it a highly competitive event. For the fifth consecutive year, the Onodera Group claimed the top bid, doubling last year’s winning price of 114 million yen ($660,000). However, the 2024 bid still falls short of the 2019 record of 333.6 million yen ($2 million), paid by Kiyoshi Kimura, famously dubbed the “Tuna King.”

Advertisment

Also Read | India: OYO change rules, unmarried couples in this city can't...

A symbol of luxury

Bluefin tuna, prized for its rich flavour and delicate texture, holds a special place in Japanese cuisine. Beyond its culinary value, securing the top bid is seen as a status symbol. Restaurateurs use the spotlight to showcase their expertise, attract customers, and build their brand’s prestige.

Advertisment

"The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune," Onodera official Shinji Nagao told reporters after the auction, as reported by the news agency AFP.

Also Read | India has got its first Generation Beta baby, and it's a boy born in Manipur

Revival of the dining scene

Advertisment

This year’s high bid reflects a strong post-pandemic recovery in Japan’s dining industry. During COVID-19, prices at the auction dropped as restrictions on dining out hit restaurants hard. The renewed enthusiasm among buyers highlights growing confidence in the restaurant sector and the global demand for high-quality sushi. The New Year tuna auction is more than a business transaction; it celebrates Japanese culture, tradition and the artistry of sushi. For the Onodera Group, this win reinforces their position as leaders in the culinary world, offering customers not just a meal but a taste of history.

(With inputs from agencies)