It's not a secret that OYO, a favourite online platform for hotel bookings in India, is used by unmarried couples for short stays. The company is, however, seeking to change its reputation, which could be compared to the 'love hotels' of Japan, used by couples for romantic rendezvous. OYO, which stands for 'On Your Own Rooms', launched a new check-in policy for unmarried couples in Meerut city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The new guidelines are effective from January, reported the news agency PTI.

Earlier reports had said that local citizens in Meerut objected to unmarried couples frequently booking rooms in OYO hotels.

Hotels across the city have been asked not to allow unmarried couples seeking accommodation together. This is part of OYO's move toward compliance and conformity with local societal norms and sensitivities.

“OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micromarkets we operate in,” said Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India, in a statement to PTI.

What does the new policy say?

All couples will be required to provide valid proof of marriage at the time of check-in, regardless of whether the booking was made online or offline.



Partner hotels have been given the discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, reflecting the local social sensibilities.

“Aligning with local social sensibility, OYO has directed its partner hotels in Meerut to ensure this policy is implemented immediately,” the company stated.

Policy may expand to other cities

The new guidelines have come into effect after receiving requests from civil society groups in Meerut, prompting the platform to take steps to highlight the issue of unmarried couples checking in together.

The company recognised these concerns and stated that the new policy could be expanded to other cities based on feedback from the ground.

“We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically,” added Sharma.

Policy to improve hospitality standards

The policy change aims to transform its image into a brand providing secure experiences for families, students, business travellers, religious tourists, and solo travellers.

OYO has further initiated pan-India efforts to improve hospitality standards in collaboration with local police and hotel partners. These measures include blacklisting. hotels reportedly involved in immoral activities and taking action against unauthorised establishments misusing the OYO branding.

With this move, OYO aims to address societal concerns while maintaining its commitment to safe and ethical hospitality practices.

