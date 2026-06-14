/'This is sh*t': Trump's probable Iran-US deal faces pushback from Israeli officials, IRGC hardliners

US President Donald Trump has said that a deal to end the war with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday (June 14). Iran has not finalised the date but has hinted that deal is confirmed. Pakistan, a key mediator, also confirmed the development and said that both parties were “preparing for the electronic signing.” Qatar and Kuwait expressed their “utmost satisfaction with the breakthrough.” However, not everyone is happy with the announcement of the signing of the deal. While Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu have had series of tensed conversation in the past week, Iran's IRGC has also expressed dissatisfaction over the deal.

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Israel's Channel 12 quoted a very senior Israeli official saying that the probable US-Iran deal is “sh*t”. The official was not named in the report. This comes despite Trump telling Netanyahu in a phone call on June 11 that “it’s an excellent deal, and it’s time to end this war,” Channel 12 reported. Senior Israeli officials said that the emerging agreement indicated that Washington has agreed to Tehran’s “main conditions,” adding that “the Iranians are not agreeing to this for nothing.” The report also said Israeli officials and experts who have worked for decades on the Iran file consider that the terms of the MOU “endanger Israel’s security interests.”

Adding to the statements by Israeli officials came a statement by former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid, who said that Israel would fail to achieve any of its war objectives under the emerging agreement between the US and Iran. Lapid slammed Netanyahu and called the deal his "complete failure," saying it turned Israel into a satellite state that takes instructions on its national security. He added that "no press conference, media manipulation, or AI-generated video can hide this failure." Nevertheless, Netanyahu has still not issued his public remarks on the deal.

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