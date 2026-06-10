/Trump wants new PM for Israel? US president calls Netanyahu 'wartime PM', but does not endorse him

US President Donald Trump has questioned whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to run in the upcoming elections in the country. He called Netanyahu “wartime prime minister” who already had an “amazing career.” Claiming that the US and Israel will soon “win the war”, Trump repeated that Netanyahu had a long career and has been a prime minister during a war. Trump also mistakenly called Netanyahu “wartime president" but did not specify what he means by linking war to reelection.

In an interview with ABC, Trump said, “I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know he’s a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister.” This comes despite Netanyahu, the longest serving PM of Israel, shared a campaign ad from his Likud party on X. Elections in Israel will take place before October 27 but he date has not been set yet.

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Trump-Netanyahu relation going through a rough patch?