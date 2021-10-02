'This has to be altered': China set to ban video games that show 'gay relationship', 'unmanly characters'

In yet another unjust crackdown, China has decided to ban all video games that feature gay relationships or portrays male characters as ‘unmanly’.

As per several reports, it has been revealed through a leaked memo that the Xi Jinping government is about to ban all video games that allow players to choose if they want to good or evil, have gay relationships of effeminate male characters.

The Chinese government is slowly becoming synonymous to 'ban', and this order is only bound to solidify this notion.

Video games are no longer being treated as a source of entertainment in China. The Chinese government believes videos games are more of an art form that promote and teach moral values to children. The government wants to use these games to teach ‘correct’ values and give ‘accurate understanding’ of history and culture to young children.

'We don't think games should give players this choice,' the memo said. 'This must be altered.'

In addition to banning ‘gay relationships’ and ‘unmanly characters’, the government is also planning to out a ban on video games that try to alter the history of the Nazis, imperial Japan or involve the conquest of ‘barbarians’.

As per the new rules mentioned in the leaked memo, video games should state ‘clear gender’ of all characters and plots cannot have vague or blurred moral boundaries.

‘If regulators can't tell the character's gender immediately, the setting of the characters could be considered problematic and red flags raised,’ the memo reportedly reads.

Any game that would promote Japanese warlords will be classified as being jingoistic and glorifying 'militarism', and the ones who task players with killing ‘barbarians’ will be thought to be intentionally spreading ‘colonialism’.

'Games can't distort facts or deliberately provoke controversy, and historical figures with established narratives must not be refashioned,' the memo reads.

Interestingly, it has also been reported that no new domestically-made video games have been approved since July and no new international video games have been given the green light since June.

A few weeks ago, the Chinese government has also limited the number of gaming hours that children are allowed. As per new regulations issued by the National Press and Publication Administration, all gaming lovers under the age of 18 will only be allowed to play for one hour now. The government has decided to reduce the gaming hours for Friday, weekends and holidays.