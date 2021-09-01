'Prioritise social good': China says kids can only play video games for 1 hour

In a bid to make sure the future generation does not become video game addicts; China has ordered all online gaming companies to restrict gaming hours for kids.

As per new regulations issued by the National Press and Publication Administration, all gaming lovers under the age of 18 will only be allowed to play for one hour now. The government has decided to reduce the gaming hours for Friday, weekends and holidays.

Also read | Chinese students greeted with 'Grandpa Xi Jinping thought' in classrooms

Now, the online gaming companies will not be allowed to provide their services to minors in any form other than 8 pm to 9 pm on the mentioned days. The companies will also have to ensure that the children use their real name for verification.

This new regulation has been implemented as the experts found out that many children had been using adult IDs to bypass the limited hours rules which allowed children to play only for 1.5 hours in a day and three hours on holidays.

The administration claims these rules have been implemented to "effectively protect the physical and mental health of minors" and has directed the online gaming companies to "always prioritise the social good and actively respond to societal concerns."

WATCH |

Companies will also have to ensure that no kid uses fraudulent ways to bypass the set regulations and the government officials will also make regular check to ensure the same.

Online gaming industry has been a profitable business in China as the habit has been catching on in the young people of the country. However, the state worries about the side effects of increased gaming hours which poses a threat of producing gaming addict generation.