This company says its COVID-19 test accurately detects Omicron variant

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said that their COVID-19 diagnostic tests can accurately detect the novel coronavirus variant Omicron, which has caused some nations to close their borders.

The TaqPath COVID-19 tests from Thermo Fisher can provide reliable findings even if one of the gene targets is affected by a mutation, according to the firm.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Omicron variant as a "variant of concern" since it has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein alone.

Preliminary data shows an increased risk of transmission when compared to other variations of concern, according to the WHO.



As a result of this classification and information, new travel restrictions have been imposed, as well as study into the variant's influence on the efficacy of existing vaccinations and testing.



"This assay can be used not only to successfully detect COVID-19 but… it can also be used as a proxy for the [Omicron] variant," Mark Stevenson, chief operating officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said in an interview.

Stevenson said this is the only COVID-19 diagnostic test that is both authorised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and can be used to indicate if a case is caused by the Omicron variant.

