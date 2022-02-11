'Things could go crazy': Ukraine accuses Russia of 'hybrid war' amid naval drill

The Ukraine-Russia talks have failed to produce a breakthrough, Ukraine's chief of staff said in Berlin, even as US President Joe Biden urged American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

"We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," President Biden told a television channel.

The US president said he won't be sending US troops to Ukraine, adding, "That's a world war. When Americans and Russians start shooting one another, we're in a very different world."

Meanwhile, as Russia began its naval exercise, Ukraine said Putin's regime was engaging in a "hybrid war" since it made navigation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea virtually impossible.

"Such aggressive actions by the Russian Federation as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine are unacceptable," Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

The ministry added that it is an "unjustified complication of international shipping, especially trade which can cause complex economic and social consequences, especially for the ports of Ukraine."

Russia is holding drills in the Black Sea this month with six warships even as it conducts military drills north of Ukraine in Belarus.

US Joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley spoke with the Belarus general staff of the armed forces Major General Gulevich in a bid to keep the communication channels going and to avoid any "miscalculation" amid the joint drills.

The United States says Russia is planning to invade Ukraine with over 100,000 troops amassed at the border, however, Putin has dismissed the report but the Russian president has insisted his troops can move around freely anywhere inside their territory.

(With inputs from Agencies)