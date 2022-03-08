'They're easy as they're poor': Brazil politician's remarks on Ukrainian women go viral

A prominent member of the Brazilian political class is facing calls to quit after being recorded in leaked audio conversations making a series of harsh and misogynistic remarks about Ukrainian refugees during a humanitarian expedition to the freshly occupied country.

Last week, Arthur do Val, a So Paulo congressman and erstwhile supporter of Brazil's right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, visited the region for three days, ostensibly to raise awareness of Vladimir Putin's onslaught.

"I’ve just crossed the border on foot between Ukraine and Slovakia. Bro, I swear to you … I’ve never seen anything like it in terms of beautiful girls. The refugee queue … it’s like 200 meters long or more of just total goddesses," he said, according to the Guardian. "It’s some incredible s–t … The queue outside Brazil’s best nightclub … doesn’t come close to the refugee queue here."



The outlet said Do Val also called Ukrainian women "easy because they’re poor."

According to Brazilian media, he also made derogatory remarks about security officials at the Ukraine-Slovakia border, saying, "Just unbelievable, buddy."

"I'm coming back as soon as this conflict is over."



According to the Guardian, the wife of Ukraine's previous ambassador to Brazil blasted the politician, saying, "Show some respect, you punk."

According to the site, Do Val blamed his statements on a lack of water and a shower, saying he became "over-excited" and "spoke rubbish,".

Da Val's suspension from the Brazilian parliament has already received more than 56,000 signatures on an online petition.

(With inputs from agencies)