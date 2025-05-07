US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 6) completely scraped off reducing tariffs on Canada, saying that there's nothing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney can say to lift US tariffs.

During meeting with the Canadian PM, a reporter asked if there is anything Carney can say to him that would make him lift the tariffs on Canada. To this, Trump replied, "No, that's just the way it is."

Trump said that "this is a very friendly conversation" with Carney but that the US wants to make its own cars.

“We don’t really want cars from Canada,” Trump said. “We don’t want steel from Canada because we’re making our own steel.”

He also reiterated that Canada needs US good more than the US needs Canadian goods. "We don't do a lot of a business with Canada, they do a lot of business with us," he said.

He said Canada buys the US's "top notch" military equipment. However, Carney didn't respond.

Trump said it was an "honour" to host the Canadian prime minister following his election victory. Trump says the US will "always' protect Canada, and adds that "it's not a money thing".

It was a long-awaited meeting that came after weeks of strained relations over tariffs and talk of annexation.

Despite the recent tensions, the meeting began on a surprisingly warm note. President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office it was a “great honour” to host Carney, describing his election win as “very big”.

“I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him,” Trump said. “His party was losing a lot, and he ended up winning. So I really want to congratulate him, probably one of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics, maybe even greater than mine.”

